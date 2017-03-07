University of Iowa looking for 2017 Kid Captains - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

University of Iowa looking for 2017 Kid Captains

Posted: Updated:
Written by Nikki Newbrough, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

The University of Iowa and the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital is looking for 2017 Kid Captains.

Nominations will be accepted until March 31st. Children need to be older than 6 years old by December 2017 due to sideline safety concerns.

uichildrens.org/kidcaptain

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.