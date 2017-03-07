Two taken to the hospital after car crash

The Black Hawk County Sheriff Deputies responded to a car accident on 1-380 around 6 a.m. today.

They found a car, driven by Aja Bennett, lying on the Evansdale Bike Trail below on River Road. Waterloo Fire Department had to use the jaws of life to get two people out of the car.

Bennett was traveling southbound on I-380 and lost control.

The car rolled through the highway fencing, eventually coming to a stop on the bike trail.

Both Bennett and her passenger, Antonio Harris, were transported to Covenant Medical Center by Waterloo Fire. Their conditions have not been released.

The accident remains under investigation.

Black Hawk County Sheriffs Office was assisted at the scene by Waterloo Fire, the Iowa State Patrol and Sheetz Towing.