UPDATE: Power outage caused by downed tree

UPDATE: The power outage reported Tuesday morning in Waterloo was caused by a downed tree.

Those with MidAmerican say a crew was working to fix the problem. As of 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, nearly all of the people impacted had power restored.

----------

PREVIOUS: Thousands of people are without power in Waterloo.

The report of outages are as of 11:00 in the morning on Tuesday.

MidAmerican Energy says the outage was reported initially at 10:51 this morning in the area of Stratford Avenue.

They say 2,466 customers are impacted in the area.

The power is expected to be back on by 12:30.

We're trying to find out what caused the power outage.