UPDATE: Power outage caused by downed tree - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Power outage caused by downed tree

Posted: Updated:
WATERLOO (KWWL) -
UPDATE: The power outage reported Tuesday morning in Waterloo was caused by a downed tree.
Those with MidAmerican say a crew was working to fix the problem. As of 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, nearly all of the people impacted had power restored.
----------
PREVIOUS: Thousands of people are without power in Waterloo.
The report of outages are as of 11:00 in the morning on Tuesday.
MidAmerican Energy says the outage was reported initially at 10:51 this morning in the area of Stratford Avenue.
They say 2,466 customers are impacted in the area.
The power is expected to be back on by 12:30.
We're trying to find out what caused the power outage.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.