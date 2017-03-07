CRFD: Change your clock, batteries this weekend - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

CRFD: Change your clock, batteries this weekend

Posted: Updated:
Written by Madelyne Rosenberg, KWWL Internet Director
Connect
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department is encouraging people to change the batteries in their smoke alarms when they change their clocks to Daylight Saving Time this Sunday, March 12. 

Smoke alarms should be installed on every level of your home, and should also be installed inside the outside of sleeping areas for maximum protection. 

Test your smoke alarms monthly. Replace batteries at least once a year or if the smoke alarm begins to "chirp" which indicates a low battery. Some new smoke alarms allow lithium power cell batteries to be installed - these batteries may last up to ten years. Smoke alarms themselves should be replaced after ten years. 

The most common cause of smoke alarm failure was missing or worn batteries. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.