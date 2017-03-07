CRFD: Change your clock, batteries this weekend

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department is encouraging people to change the batteries in their smoke alarms when they change their clocks to Daylight Saving Time this Sunday, March 12.

Smoke alarms should be installed on every level of your home, and should also be installed inside the outside of sleeping areas for maximum protection.

Test your smoke alarms monthly. Replace batteries at least once a year or if the smoke alarm begins to "chirp" which indicates a low battery. Some new smoke alarms allow lithium power cell batteries to be installed - these batteries may last up to ten years. Smoke alarms themselves should be replaced after ten years.

The most common cause of smoke alarm failure was missing or worn batteries.