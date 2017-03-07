Landfill closing early due to high winds

Due to high winds the Cedar Rapids/ Linn County Solid Waste Agency landfill will be closing early Tuesday.

The landfill at 1954 County Home Road, Marion, is closing at 1:00 p.m.

The Resource Recovery building and recycling services at the same location will remain open until 4:30 p.m.

The Agency’s compost/yard waste and recycling facility, 2250 A Street SW, Cedar Rapids, is also open Tuesday, until 4:00 p.m.