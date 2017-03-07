SEVERE WEATHER: About 500 homes, businesses damaged

Emergency officials in Oak Grove, Missouri, say nearly 500 homes and businesses were damaged after tornadoes and severe storms raked the area.

Sni Valley Fire Protection District Chief Carl Scarborough says 483 homes were damaged in Oak Grove during last night's storms that struck the Kansas City area. Scarborough says 10 to 12 commercial buildings also were damaged.

At a news conference this morning, Scarborough said 12 people were treated for injuries by emergency crews, and three people were taken to hospitals. He says none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Oak Grove Mayor Jeremy Martin praised the work of emergency responders and said "it's rather amazing" there were no serious injuries or deaths based on the extent of the damage in the area.