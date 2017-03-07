Storms damage Iowa church

Last night's storms left a hole in the roof of Wesley United Methodist Church in Muscatine.

The church posted pictures on its Facebook page and said, "Our building has taken some damage from tonight's storm, but praise the Lord no one was hurt."

Muscatine firefighters say several homes and businesses were damaged. They say they had as many calls last night in 30 minutes as they do over the course of a typical 24-hour period.

Firefighters say they responded to several medical calls, but they don't know how many were connected to the severe weather.