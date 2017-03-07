Get free pancakes at IHOP all day Tuesday for National Pancake D - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Get free pancakes at IHOP all day Tuesday for National Pancake Day

Posted: Updated:

Tuesday is National Pancake Day, and IHOP restaurants across the country will offer a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes to celebrate. 

The offer is valid from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with select locations extending their hours until 10 p.m. for the holiday. 

In return, IHOP asks customers leave a donation. This year, funds raised will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network, Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. 

Since National Pancake Day began in 2006, IHOP and their guests have helped raised more than $24 million for charity, according to  IHOP’s website. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.