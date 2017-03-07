Thunderstorms, suspected tornadoes damage Iowa communities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities say severe thunderstorms that raced across Iowa spawned tornadoes and left behind damage and power outages.

The Muscatine Fire Department says several homes and businesses were damaged Monday night as power lines were knocked down. The department answered several medical calls, but it's not yet clear whether they were related to the weather.

The National Weather Service says tornadoes were reported in Clinton County, and a service employee reported sighting a twister southwest of the Davenport Municipal Airport in Scott County. The reports have yet to be confirmed.

A suspected tornado damaged a school in the south-central Iowa community of Seymour. A straight-line wind gust of 90 mph was reported near Belle Plaine in eastern Iowa. There were several reports of inch-diameter hail elsewhere.