Cascade falls to Camanche 58-48 in 1st round of 2A Boys State Basketball

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The third time is not a charm for Cascade in the first round of the 2A Boys State Basketball Tournament.  Cascade beat Camanche two times during the regular season but tonight the Rams turned the tables 58-48.

Cascade was led by Johnny Supple with 22 points tonight but no one else scored in double figures tonight.  Cascade finishes the season at 22-3.

