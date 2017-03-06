Monday night: Chicago flight to Waterloo delayed because of stor - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Monday night: Chicago flight to Waterloo delayed because of storms

American Airlines flight 3756 from Chicago to Waterloo has been delayed on Monday night due to storms.

Keith Kaspari with Waterloo Regional Airport tells KWWL the flight will land in Waterloo at 12:43am Tuesday.

