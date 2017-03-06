Thousands without power in Waterloo

More than 12,000 MidAmerican Energy customers in the Waterloo area were without power Monday night.

As severe weather ripped through the area, the power went out around 8:30 pm.

A roof blew onto a substation in Waterloo. MidAmerican says the roof damaged to the substation and caused the power outage.

MidAmerican crews are at the scene.

The outage includes street lights and traffic signals along Highway 218 east into downtown Waterloo.

This includes the Cedar Valley SportsPlex and the Bridges Senior Living.

MidAmerican crews are out working to have power restored as soon as possible.