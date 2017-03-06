Hancher Guild Youth Art Show returns for the first time since 2008 floods

An Iowa City tradition returns for the first time since the 2008 floods, nearly nine years later.

The Hancher Guild Youth Art Show began in 1983 and was an annual event until the 2008 floods destroyed the old Hancher building.

The art show features the work of students from kindergarten to high school seniors from schools in Iowa City, Coralville, and North Liberty.

"It just shows community, just community. I've always talked about Hancher being the community living room, the community dining room, and tonight is a true example of that so we are so pleased to bring this back this tradition that we've missed, without a building for the last 8 years and tonight is a night to remember. We are so happy," Chuck Swanson, Hancher Auditorium Executive Director said.

The artwork will stay on display until March 10th and then again March 20-25.