Area food bank in need of donations

An area food bank says they're running really low on food.

Managers at the St. Stephen's Food Bank in Dubuque say it's the lowest they've seen in several years.

Some shelves are empty and boxes of food are not stacked high right now.

They tell us, there seems to be an increasing need.

This year so far, they've distributed over 200,000 meals.

To learn how to help, visit: http://www.ststephensfoodbank.org/