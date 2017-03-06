81-year-old woman loses home in fire

An 81-year-old woman is now homeless after her mobile home was destroyed in a fire Sunday morning.

Everyone was able to get out safely from the fire, but 81-year-old Sada Howard who lived there, is now homeless.

Howard has been through a lot: She's lost her husband, she's lost her first home, which was destroyed by floods, she's battled cancer and now, at 81, she's lost almost everything again in a fire.

The fire started outside and spread quickly to her trailer.

"It got worse and worse," said Howard. "It started in the garbage can...that's what they said...and then it just worked its way underneath the floor and it started flaming everywhere and it was just all over the place."

Howard's son says he was asleep on the couch when he heard a snap, crackle, pop, that's when he ran down the hallway to wake up his mom.

"He started running down the hall screaming, "mom, mom, fire, fire"," said Howard. "I jumped out of bed, you know like what's going on, I didn't know where it was at."

The 81-year-old woman says she can't catch a break.

"First I lost my husband in 1999 from cancer and then all of a sudden the flood came and it just came into my house and washed my dinning room and everything out, everything was swirling around... it was like a tornado inside," said Howard.

Even after all the loss and pain, Howard keeps on smiling.

"I don't know, I just push myself I guess," said Howard. "I just keep on going, it must be some reason God's keeping me here this long."

Howard says the fire was caused by a cigarette. She says she doesn't smoke, but her son does.

Howard says she just renovated the home with new carpet and windows, which are now ruined.

She hopes she can fix up the home and move back in.