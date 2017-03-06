Iowa City looking to hire nighttime Mayor - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa City looking to hire nighttime Mayor

Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

Iowa City is searching for a nighttime mayor as a part of their 2017 nighttime initiative. 

The Iowa City Downtown District (ICDD) says the job is intended to enhance the nighttime economy downtown. 

"We are finding that people who have not been Downtown in several years have not  experienced the positive changes made by our businesses since the 21-only ordinance or the growth of local and University cultural programming. They still think of Downtown Iowa City as it was 10 years ago. It's a huge disconnect," says Nancy Bird, Executive Director of the ICDD in a release to reporters. 

The new nighttime mayor will help make the nighttime economy stronger by working with businesses, University of Iowa student liaisons, city departments and community members. 

People can apply to be the nighttime mayor by sending in their resume and writing a 500 word biography.

