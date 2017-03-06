Big Ten Honors: Jok earns 1st Team, three other Hawks earn recog - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Big Ten Honors: Jok earns 1st Team, three other Hawks earn recognition

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Senior Peter Jok and sophomore Nicholas Baer highlight the University of Iowa All-Big Ten honorees, which were announced Monday evening by the Big Ten Conference.  

Jok was named first team by both conference head coaches and media. Baer was voted the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year by the 14 league head coaches, while Jordan Bohannon and Tyler Cook were both voted to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team by the coaches. Baer was also named Iowa’s men’s basketball Sportsmanship Award recipient. Iowa is the only Big Ten team with two players named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team.

