Grandmother asking for answers for grandson in hospital

A grandmother is looking for answers after a reported fall sent her one-year-old grandson into critical condition.

One-year-old Kingston Charles, who is suffering severe injuries, continues to receive care at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. However, his grandmother Delores Hoskins is no longer allowed in the hospital to see Kingston, at the mothers request.

Grandma says she's torn over not being able to see her grandchild, who she says needs her. Up until last Tuesday, Grandma has been at the hospital with Kingston. That night, hospital police escorted her after Kingston's mother told staff she didn't want Grandma there.

The only way Grandma has been able to see her grandson are pictures sent from someone visiting Kingston at the hospital. The most recent picture shows Kingston with his eyes open, but doctors say he's still blind. She also missed his birthday last week, when he turned one.

Grandma has received an outpouring of prayers for Kingston. She says she was escorted off after she told KWWL in an earlier interview, "I want Waterloo Police to find out who did this. Someone needs to be his voice," said Hoskins.

Grandma says nothing will stop her from continuing to be Kingston's voice.

Waterloo police say no arrests have been made in the case, but they are continuing to investigate.

