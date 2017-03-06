Hawkeyes' Adams Big Ten Baseball Player of the Week

Iowa Hawkeye hurdler Aaron Mallett finished second in his semifinal round heat and qualified for the finals in the 110 meter high hurdles at the NCAA Track and Field ChampionshipsMore >>
Creighton University head men's basketball coach Greg McDermott is meeting with Ohio State University representatives about the school's vacant head coaching position, ESPN is reportingMore >>
The University of Northern Iowa will play host to the UNLV Runnin' Rebels Nov. 29 in the McLeod Center as a part of the MWC/MVC ...More >>
Iowa's Ben Norman and Kyle Shimp were named to Collegiate Baseball's Freshmen All-America team, it was announced Wednesday by the college baseball newspaper.More >>
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz announced Wednesday the following departures from the Hawkeye roster. Kicker Mick Ellis and receiver Ronald Nash will continue their education at the University of Iowa, but will no longer be members of the football program.More >>
