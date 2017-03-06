Hawkeyes' Adams Big Ten Baseball Player of the Week

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa junior Jake Adams has been selected as the Big Ten Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. It is Adams' first career honor and he is the second Hawkeye in as many weeks to be recognized.

The Brandon, South Dakota, native earned the distinction after hitting .417 with five hits, six RBIs, and two runs in leading Iowa to a 2-1 record at the DQ Classic in Minneapolis. Adams, who was named to the All-Tournament Team, posted a 1.000 slugging percentage on the strength of two home runs and a double in three games.

The first baseman went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, a double, and a two-run home run in a 7-6 victory over Hawai'i in the opener. He homered for a second straight game -- his fourth of the season -- in a 7-5 win over Oral Roberts. It was a three-run blast in the first inning.

Adams is hitting .289 with a team-best 13 RBIs over Iowa's first 10 games. Five of his 11 hits have been for extra bases.

Adams is the second Hawkeye to earn weekly Big Ten recognition this season. Senior Mason McCoy was the Big Ten Player of the Week on Feb. 27.