Spencer named MVC Pitcher of the Week

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
University of Northern Iowa pitcher Jaci Spencer has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week, as announced by the MVC Monday afternoon. This is the first time the freshman out of Waterloo, Iowa has received the honor.

Spencer made five appearances and led the Panthers (10-8) to a 3-2 series record over the weekend at the Mizuno Classic in Stillwater, Okla. She advanced her personal win-loss record to 3-1 over the weekend, including a 11-5 win over Oklahoma State, Spencer wrapped up the Mizuno Classic with a 2.03 era. The freshman pitched 20.2 innings, had 26 strikeouts, and only allowed 6 runs. Spencer also had a .222 batting average with 2 hits, 3 RBI, and .444 SLG % to help give UNI a 10-8 overall record.
