Spencer named MVC Pitcher of the Week

Northern Iowa pitcher Jaci Spencer has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week, as announced by the MVC Monday afternoon. This is the first time the freshman out of Waterloo, Iowa has received the honor.