Boys State Basketball: Gladbrook-Reinbeck and North Linn win opening round games

Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. Lynnville-Sully/Des Moines

The journey toward a second title in 3 years began Monday morning as Gladbrook-Reinbeck mixed it up with Lynnville-Sully -

the Rebels had it going behind all-state guard Joe Smoldt early - Smoldt scored 17 in the first half to lead the Rebels to a 24-22 lead going in to the locker-room -

and he kept the show going in the second half with the bucket and the foul - a 9-2 run had the Rebels up 9 -

but Lynnville-Sully stormed all the way back - Tanner Foster capped a 14-4 run for a one point fourth quarter edge -

but G-R's Caden Kickbush got the momentum right back - draining the triple -

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 53/Lynnville-Sully 50/Final

moments later it's Smoldt driving for the deuce - he finished with 29 - but it was a 9 point 4th quarter from Kickbush that pushed the Rebels to a 53, 50 win -

Scott Kiburis/G-R Head Coach

"He hit the backdoor layup and then he hit the big 3. That 3 was huge for us. He's done that a lot this year. He's come through with some big threes. These two guys right here they spent a lot of time in the gym in the fall."

Joe Smoldt/G-R Senior

"That's a big win. For some of the guys it's another opportunity to come down, miss more school and play on Thursday and Friday because we know we get two more games."

North Linn vs MV-A-O/Des Moines

North Linn - the top seed in class 1-A - struggled against 8 seed M-V-A-O -

the Rams didn't look like an underdog as Connor Beeck drilled a 3rd quarter trey for a 4 point edge -

but North Linn responded down the stretch - Ryan Miller hit from deep as they'd trail by just 2 -

then Jake Hilmer hits just before the 3rd quarter buzzer for a 32, 31 lead going to the 4th - he finished with 18 -

North Linn 54/MV-A-O 49/Final

in the 4th - theyd finish it - Trevor Boge with the board and bucket - the Lynx advance 54, 49 --

Ryan Miller/North Linn Junior

"Well our goal coming in was if we could win one, then we'd at least get two more and hopefully our next one we can come out on top of that one also. Our main goal all season was not just to make it to state, but when we did we wanted to win the whole thing."