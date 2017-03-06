Man found guilty in 2014 Cedar Rapids double murder - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man found guilty in 2014 Cedar Rapids double murder

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

A man is found guilty of murdering two young people nearly three years ago.  A jury convicted Kendu Petties of two counts of first degree murder.

Police say he shot and killed 22-year-old Quintrell Perkins and 20-year-old Sierrah Simmons in Cedar Rapids back in April of 2014.  The two were inside Perkins' father's home, when Petties fired from outside.    

He was later arrested in Mesa, Arizona.

