Petition to keep Dubuque based Flexsteel in town, save 250 jobs

Flexsteel Industries based in Dubuque is looking to build a new facility, but it's workers aren't sure it'll be in town.

And now, hundreds of workers are waiting in limbo.

"Well the employees are wondering what's going on out there. We represent the members out there, the Steelworkers here Local 1861 U, and we're waiting for Flexsteel to come back and say they're either building here in Dubuque, or they're not building here in Dubuque," said Mark Cook with United Steelworkers.

The furniture manufacturing company announcing recently they'll be closing the operations facility on Jackson Street by the end of the year.

The building is 120-years old, so they want an updated facility.

The company previously saying they're looking at several locations.

It has workers feeling uneasy, so they're petitioning the city to finalize negotiations to keep the company here. It's being presented at Monday night's city council meeting.

Many of the people working at Flexsteel have seniority -- over 60-percent of them working there for over 20 years, according to union reps. "They been loyal workers, they come to work, they put out the product for Flexsteel, I think it would be beneficial for Flexsteel to have that seniority and experience in their facility," said Cook.

Some state lawmakers have also signed the petition. They include Senator Pam Jochum, and Representative Chuck Isenhart. KWWL also reached out to Congressman Rod Blum. he also wants to see Flexsteel stay in Dubuque.

The details of the ongoing negotiations aren't being shared from either side -- the city of Dubuque or Flexsteel.

Both say it's confidential.