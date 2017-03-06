Donations for cancer foundation among money stolen from Springville restaurant

A Springville restaurant is out thousands of dollars after a break in, but the money taken means much more than just dollars and cents.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office was on scene this morning at Sally's on Broadway.

Among the items stolen was more than $1,000 the restaurant had raised for a foundation dedicated to a boy who died from cancer last year, according to the Owner Sally Deeb.

Just before opening Monday morning Sally noticed something wasn't right at the restaurant.

"When I saw that pry mark on the door it just left me with the most eerie feeling and I came in and could see the disarray in the office," she told KWWL.

Linn County officials were called to the scene and began an investigation.

"There was a huge log chain tied to our back door where they used to pull the door off it's hinges to get in," Sally says.

She found her cash register had been taken along with a safe she kept in a back room.

"Several of our daily deposits, our start up cash, our register cash," she told us were among what was taken.

Most important to her, donations collected for the Austin Strong Foundation were stolen.

Austin Smith was a 6-year-old who frequently visited the restaurant, he lost his fight with cancer in May.

A room inside Sally's on Broadway is decorated in his honor and donations for the foundation are often dropped off at the restaurant.

Sally says there were no surveillance cameras around that could help in this situation but she is hoping someone will come forward.

"The funds, the register, the restaurant money that can all get replaced but the money for him, that's a violation that I won't forgive," she says.

Altogether Sally believes more than $8,000 was taken and more than $1,000 was for the foundation.

Ultimately, she says she is thankful no one was hurt.






