Iowa DNR looking for bald eagle killer

Written by Nikki Newbrough, Multimedia Journalist
WINNESHIEK COUNTY (KWWL) -

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Winneshiek County law enforcement are looking for whoever is responsible for killing a bald eagle.

The dead eagle was found on March 3rd. Officials say the location was near Turkey Valley Community School in a ditch just four miles north of the school. 

If anyone has any information, they can stay anonymous by calling the hotline at 1-800-532-2020 or at www.iowadnr.gov/tip.

People can also call State Conservation Officer Brian Roffman at 563-380-0496.

