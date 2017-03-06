Iowa DNR looking for bald eagle killer

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Winneshiek County law enforcement are looking for whoever is responsible for killing a bald eagle.

The dead eagle was found on March 3rd. Officials say the location was near Turkey Valley Community School in a ditch just four miles north of the school.

If anyone has any information, they can stay anonymous by calling the hotline at 1-800-532-2020 or at www.iowadnr.gov/tip.

People can also call State Conservation Officer Brian Roffman at 563-380-0496.