Johnson Co. Sheriff says he won't assist in I.C.E. immigration raids

The Johnson Co. Sheriff department won't be honoring voluntary detainer requests nor will assist immigration enforcement raids, according to a press release.

This comes in a joint press release between the Johnson Co. Board of Supervisors and Johnson Co. Sheriff, Lonny Pulkrabek, following a work session Monday afternoon.

“The Johnson County Sheriff will not honor voluntary detainer requests nor will the Sheriff’s Office assist United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) in immigration enforcement raids," it said.

Which echoed support from the supervisors.

“The Board of Supervisors supports the County Sheriff’s position. Further, it is the position of the Board of Supervisors that the County will not assist I.C.E. in immigration enforcement raids," said the release.

The release concluded by saying this will not prevent them from making lawful arrests and criminal investigations.

“Nothing in this statement will preclude County offices in assisting or participating in lawful warrants and criminal investigations, nor will this statement preclude Department of Homeland Security grant-procured items from being used as required by law," it concluded.