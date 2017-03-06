Johnson Co. Sheriff says he won't assist in I.C.E. immigration r - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Johnson Co. Sheriff says he won't assist in I.C.E. immigration raids

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jalyn Souchek, Reporter
Connect
JOHNSON COUNTY (KWWL) -

The Johnson Co. Sheriff department won't be honoring voluntary detainer requests nor will assist immigration enforcement raids, according to a press release.

This comes in a joint press release between the Johnson Co. Board of Supervisors and Johnson Co. Sheriff, Lonny Pulkrabek, following a work session Monday afternoon.

“The Johnson County Sheriff will not honor voluntary detainer requests nor will the Sheriff’s Office assist United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) in immigration enforcement raids," it said.

Which echoed support from the supervisors.

“The Board of Supervisors supports the County Sheriff’s position. Further, it is the position of the Board of Supervisors that the County will not assist I.C.E. in immigration enforcement raids," said the release.

The release concluded by saying this will not prevent them from making lawful arrests and criminal investigations.

“Nothing in this statement will preclude County offices in assisting or participating in lawful warrants and criminal investigations, nor will this statement preclude Department of Homeland Security grant-procured items from being used as required by law," it concluded.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.