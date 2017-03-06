Woman imitates April the Giraffe - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Woman imitates April the Giraffe

Written by Sara Belmont
As millions of people across the world wait for the birth of April the Giraffe's fourth calf, one woman is having some fun.

April the Giraffe lives at a zoo in New York. She's had more than 9 million people watching her as she prepares to give birth. 

Erin Dietrich is pregnant and 39 weeks along. She's from South Carolina. She thought it would be fun to mimic April.

