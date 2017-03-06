Grassley releases statement about U.S. border security - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Grassley releases statement about U.S. border security

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWWL) -

Senator Chuck Grassley has released a statement regarding the executive order on border security.

“The federal government has a solemn responsibility to protect our people and our way of life from those wishing to do us harm. The President’s executive order continues efforts to guard our homeland from terrorism. Today’s executive order uses existing authorities to strengthen our national security, and also is carefully tailored to exclude lawful permanent residents and current visa holders. By clearly stating this order applies only to prospective visa holders, the President has addressed the crux of the Ninth Circuit’s concerns and should ensure the unintended consequences from the last order do not reoccur. The departments of State, Justice and Homeland Security should continue working together to ensure the order’s smooth implementation, to protect the rights and safety of the American people and our nation, and to identify individuals who are worthy of a case-by-case exemption.”

