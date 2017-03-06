North Liberty police warning of potential card fraud - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

North Liberty police warning of potential card fraud

Written by Jalyn Souchek, Reporter
NORTH LIBERTY (KWWL) -

North Liberty Police Department issued a warning Monday afternoon asking debit and credit card users in the area to check their accounts for potential fraud.

The department has received reports of potential fraud cases and are investigating the possibility that a "skimmer" has been placed at any area business. 

A skimmer is generally placed an either an ATM or fuel pumps and steals card information when it swipes.

Police say if you do notice fraud to contact your bank or credit card company immediately but to also contact your local law enforcement agency. 

