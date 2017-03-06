Hospitality company proposes events center in Cedar Falls - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

CEDAR FALLS (AP) -

A business that operates several motels is proposing a 1,000-person events center and 140-room hotel in Cedar Falls that its backers say will bring more events to the community.


The Courier (http://bit.ly/2lTyp3d ) reports that Open Door Hospitality of Cedar Falls, which has several motel properties in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, is proposing the project.


Mary Carlson, regional director of operations for Open Door Hospitality, says the Cedar Valley has a need for a new events center. Company officials say they're talking with a couple major chains about being affiliated with the site.


Company officials didn't offer cost estimates but said its other, smaller projects in the area typically exceeded $10 million each.


Company officials anticipate the venue could open to the public in late 2018, pending city approvals.

