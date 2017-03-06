Video shows chaos after Waterloo concert canceled

Two teenagers are arrested after a fight at Electric Park Ballroom this weekend, when a concert was canceled. The chaos was all caught on camera.

The manager of the National Cattle Congress says, "The concert was going on as usual but for some reason, the main entertainer didn't want to go on stage."

Fans were waiting for a show by rapper Famous Dex on Saturday night, when he suddenly canceled. The artist sent out a tweet around 10:30 p.m. saying, "Sorry about tonight, they was on BS so I left... wasn't feeling the vibe.”

Fans were clearly upset as video shows fans yelling and a table being flipped over. The video taken and posted by Breeze Visual has been shared on several different social media sites.

At one point, a teen is shown kicking what appears to be a cigarette bucket near the door. As police officers approach her, she pulls away and even swings at the officer.

Waterloo police officers were called in to assist concert security.

Captain Dave Mohlis says, "The officers did a good job of really controlling the situation."

The teens are facing charges of disorderly conduct and interference with an official causing injury. Mohlis says both officers are okay.

He says, "The officers had to help protect each other because the crowd closes in a bit. They did a good job of protecting each other while taking the two into custody."

The video now has more than 35,000 views in one day.

You can watch the video here: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=400145170378117&id=100011479117019