Former Hawkeye Chad Greenway to announce retirement Tuesday

Former Hawkeye and longtime Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway will retire from the NFL on Tuesday after 11 seasons.

Greenway, who ranks fourth in franchise history with 1,334 career tackles, played 11 seasons and appeared in 156 career games with 144 starts for the Vikings.

Greenway was chosen with the 17th overall selection in the 2006 NFL Draft. The Mount Vernon, South Dakota, native earned two Pro Bowl nods (2011 and 2012), was selected Second Team All-Pro by the Associated Press in 2012 and was voted the Vikings Defensive MVP three times (2010, 2012 and 2013) throughout his career. Greenway, who is tied with LB Scott Studwell for the most consecutive seasons leading the Vikings in tackles with six from 2008-2013, was named to the All-Mall of America Field Team in 2013, a recognition as one of the greatest Vikings to play in the Metrodome during its 32-year existence.