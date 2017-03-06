Weather spotter training set in Black Hawk County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Weather spotter training set in Black Hawk County

Written by Nikki Newbrough, Multimedia Journalist
The Black Hawk County Emergency Management Agency will offer weather spotter training.

The training will be held on March 27 at Hawkeye Community College, Tama Hall. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and the training will start at 6:30.

This training is open to the public. 

