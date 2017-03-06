UNI Dance Marathon exceeds fundraising goal - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI Dance Marathon exceeds fundraising goal

Written by Nikki Newbrough, Multimedia Journalist
The University of Northern Iowa's Dance Marathon has exceeded their goal of $400,000 raised this year. The event was held over the weekend with students raising $453,278.06 for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. 

This is only the 6th year for the event at UNI. 

