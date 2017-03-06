Escaped Jackson Co. inmates arrested in Clinton - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Escaped Jackson Co. inmates arrested in Clinton

Posted: Updated:
CLINTON (KWWL) -
The Clinton Police Department says 2 inmates who escaped the Jackson County Jail are now in custody.
Brian Willey, 20, and Andrew Combs, 19, were arrested in Clinton on Monday. Police say the men were arrested after a brief chase.
The 2 are accused of escaping the jail in Maquoketa on February 28.
They're facing charges for interference with Official Acts. 
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.