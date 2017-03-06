Authorities ID woman whose body was found in car in creek

Authorities have released the name of a woman whose body was found inside a car that had crashed into a Polk County creek.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office identified the woman Monday as 46-year-old Jody Ponxs, who lived in Des Moines.

A bicyclist spotted the car in Fourmile Creek a little before 8 a.m. Sunday while passing by on a bike trail. Sheriff's Sgt. Brandon Bracelin says the car was on its top in 3 feet of water and couldn't be seen from the nearby roadway. He couldn't say how long the car had been in the creek.

A recovery crew removed the vehicle from the water.

