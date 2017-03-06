Four men arrested for allegedly planning to rob Waterloo business

Waterloo police have arrested four people that were allegedly planning an armed robbery.

Brian Bennett, Preston Brown, Patrick Sumerall Jr., and Cody Carson all admitted to planning to rob the Check into Cash on University Avenue.

Police say on Saturday, March 4th, all four men were stopped near the Check into Cash. During the traffic stop, police found a handgun along with duct tape, face masks and rope in the car. This coming after surveillance teams were set up at numerous locations.

Authorities previously received a tip that an armed robbery was going to be committed at a local business.

Now, they are all being charged in Black Hawk County District Court with Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony, Carrying Weapons and Going Armed with Intent.