Iowa gas prices up slightly in past week

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Gas prices in Iowa increased 1.2 cents a gallon in the last week to an average of $2.34 per gallon.

GasBuddy reports the national average has increased 2.4 cents a gallon in the past week to roughly $2.31 per gallon.

Prices Sunday were 31.5 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago, and 2 cents per gallon higher than one month ago. The national average increased 5 cents per gallon during the last month. 


GasBuddy finds prices in around Iowa as follows:

Quad Cities- $2.23/g, up 1.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.22/g.
Des Moines- $2.58/g, up 4.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.53/g.
Omaha- $2.32/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.34/g.
 

