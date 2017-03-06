Iowa gas prices up slightly in past week

Gas prices in Iowa increased 1.2 cents a gallon in the last week to an average of $2.34 per gallon.



GasBuddy reports the national average has increased 2.4 cents a gallon in the past week to roughly $2.31 per gallon.



Prices Sunday were 31.5 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago, and 2 cents per gallon higher than one month ago. The national average increased 5 cents per gallon during the last month.





GasBuddy finds prices in around Iowa as follows:



Quad Cities- $2.23/g, up 1.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.22/g.

Des Moines- $2.58/g, up 4.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.53/g.

Omaha- $2.32/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.34/g.

