Sentencing set for man accused of stealing from ailing dad - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Sentencing set for man accused of stealing from ailing dad

Posted: Updated:

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) -- An April sentencing has been scheduled for an Altoona man accused of stealing nearly $41,000 from his ailing father.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that 40-year-old Jeffrey Kass pleaded guilty to dependent adult abuse-exploitation. His sentencing is set for April 24.

Court documents say Kass is conservator for his 68-year-old father, who has Alzheimer's disease. The documents say Jeffrey Kass took nearly $20,000 from their joint account to pay off a loan and a credit card and then took more than $21,000 to pay most of what he owed his father and mother in a civil lawsuit judgment.

A plea deal that includes probation says Kass has agreed to pay restitution to his father. The deal is not binding on the judge.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.