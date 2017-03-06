Sentencing set for man accused of stealing from ailing dad

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) -- An April sentencing has been scheduled for an Altoona man accused of stealing nearly $41,000 from his ailing father.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that 40-year-old Jeffrey Kass pleaded guilty to dependent adult abuse-exploitation. His sentencing is set for April 24.

Court documents say Kass is conservator for his 68-year-old father, who has Alzheimer's disease. The documents say Jeffrey Kass took nearly $20,000 from their joint account to pay off a loan and a credit card and then took more than $21,000 to pay most of what he owed his father and mother in a civil lawsuit judgment.

A plea deal that includes probation says Kass has agreed to pay restitution to his father. The deal is not binding on the judge.