Elderly twins die after falling, spending night outside

A heartbreaking story about 97-year-old twins.

They apparently froze to death after falling outside a home in Rhode Island. 

A neighbor found them outside their home on Saturday morning.

Police say they were coming back from dinner Friday night, when they both fell in their driveway and spent the night outside.

