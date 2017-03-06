President expected to sign revamped Immigration Executive Order

President Donald Trump is expected to sign on Monday a revised version of his executive order that restricted travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, two senior White House officials told NBC News.

Trump signed the first immigration executive order on Jan. 27, restricting travel from Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Iran, Libya and Iraq. The new order would revoke and replace the previous one and remove Iraq from the list, as the country is a key part in America's fight against ISIS, officials said.

The president and various White House officials have been promising a new order since Feb. 6, when a federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order on the initial plan. However, a month later, a revised version has yet to be presented.

The new order would also put a temporary halt on all refugees seeking entrance into the U.S. The first order only halted entrance for Syrian refugees.



