Happening Today: Public hearing on statewide minimum wage bill

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
DES MOINES (KWWL) -

Today, Iowa lawmakers will be hearing from more than one hundred people.

They're talking about whether the entire state should follow the same minimum wage.

Tonight from 5 to 6:30, there will be a public hearing at the capitol about this minimum wage bill.

If it becomes a law, counties and cities would not be able to set  their own minimum wages.

This bill would end the minimum wage hikes that have already been approved in Johnson and Linn counties. 

So far, more than 100 people have signed up to speak at the public hearing tonight.

Most do not support the bill.

They say it takes power away from counties and cities.

One person even commenting, quote, "This is an attack on our local democracy."

Supporters of the bill say having different wages in different cities could create challenges, especially for employers. 

Iowa's minimum wage has been $7.25 since 2008. 

