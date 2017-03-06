Happening Today: Public hearing on voter ID bill

Changes to the way you vote.

Tonight, the debate on a voter I.D. law continues.

There will be a public hearing at the capitol from 7 to 8:30.

Iowans will be allowed to speak either for or against a bill that would require you to show an I.D. at the polls.

So far, more than 100 people are signed up to speak about the bill tonight.

Many of those who plan on speaking are against the bill, calling it unnecessary.

They say currently, there are no problems with voting in Iowa, and this will just make it harder for people to vote.

Those in support of the bill say this will make election fraud less likely.

They also say, many voters don't have confidence in our voting system, and this bill could help with that.

In February, a poll done by the Des Moines Register and Mediacom found 69 percent of Iowans think voters should have to present a government-issued I.D. to vote