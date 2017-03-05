Brooks Gilman earn titles, Iowa finishes third at Big Ten tourna - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Brooks Gilman earn titles, Iowa finishes third at Big Ten tournament

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (KWWL) -

Sammy Brooks and Thomas Gilman earned titles as Iowa finished third at the Big Ten wrestling championships. The Hawkeyes finished behind champion Ohio State and runner-up Penn State.

Brooks earned a 12-2 major decision against defending NCAA champion Myles Martin to earn a second straight conference title. Gilman defeated Tim Lambert of Nebraska to win the title at 125 pounds.

Seven Hawkeyes earned automatic bids to the NCAA tournament in Saint Louis. 

Iowa Qualifiers

Thomas Gilman (1st-125 pounds)

Sammy Brooks (1st-184 Pounds)

Cory Clark (2nd-133 pounds)

Michael Kemmerer (2nd-157 pounds)

Brandon Sorenson (3rd-149 pounds)

Alex Meyer (5th-174 pounds)

Topher Carton (9th-141 pounds)

