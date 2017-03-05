Lujan earns title, UNI advances seven

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Taylor Lujan earned a championship at 174 pounds as the UNI Panthers took home second place at the MAC conference tournament. Seven Panthers earned finishes high enough to earn automatic bids to the NCAA championships.

The seven qualifiers ties UNI's performance in 2014 as the most sent by the team under head coach Doug Schwab.

Lujan, one of five Panther finalists, earned the team's only title with a 12-2 major decision over Trace Engelkes of Northern Illinois.

Panther NCAA Qualifiers

Dylan Peters (2nd-125 pounds)

Max Thomsen (2nd-149 pounds)

Bryce Steiert (2nd-165 pounds)

Drew Foster (2nd-184 pounds)

Josh Alber (3rd-133 pounds)

Jacob Holschlag (3rd-197 pounds)