South Korea: North Korea fired several banned ballistic missiles

North Korea fired a projectile off its eastern coast on Monday, the South Korean military said.

The missile was fired at about 7:36 a.m. Monday (5:36 p.m. Sunday ET), a South Korean military official told NBC News.

The military was still determining what type of projectile it was and how far it traveled, the official said.

South Korea's acting president, Hwang Kyo-ahn, called for an immediate meeting of the National Security Council's standing committee, a spokesman said.

Pyongyang on Friday threatened to conduct more missile tests in response to the two-month Foal Eagle exercise between Seoul and Washington, which continues through April.

