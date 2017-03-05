Storm spotter training in Winneshiek County

Storm spotter training sessions are taking place in eastern Iowa.

Classes include an introduction to storm spotting, learning about storm stages, thunderstorm hazards, identifying cloud formations, and safety.

The training in Winneshiek County is scheduled for April 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ossian Fire Station.

Other sessions in surrounding counties are also scheduled.

For more information, visit: http://www.weather.gov/arx/skywarn_schedule