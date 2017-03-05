Jok heats up, Hawkeyes throttle Penn State 90-79 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Jok heats up, Hawkeyes throttle Penn State 90-79

IOWA CITY (AP) -

Senior star Peter Jok scored 20 of his 21 points in the second half and Iowa throttled Penn State 90-79 on Sunday, closing the regular season with four straight wins.

Nicholas Baer added 20 with 10 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (18-13, 10-8 Big Ten), who finished above .500 in conference play for the third year in a row.

Jok, starting his final scheduled home game, missed most of the first half after picking up two quick fouls. But the Hawkeyes reeled off a 14-0 run without him, jumping ahead 47-33 on a Jordan Bohannon 3 just before the end of the half.

Jok then opened the second half with 11 points in just three minutes, helping negate four consecutive made baskets by Penn State after the break. Jok's long 3 from the elbow made it 70-49 with 12:33 left -- and gave him 16 points in less than eight minutes.

Jok was pulled with 45 seconds left, and he got a standing ovation as he walked to the bench.

Josh Reaves had 25 points for the Nittany Lions (14-17, 6-12). They went on a 12-0 run and later closed with five straight baskets to make the final score look closer than the game actually was.
 

  • Iowa Hawkeye Football season opener against Wyoming has time set.

    The University of Iowa will host Wyoming at 11 a.m. (CT) on Saturday, Sept. 2, with the contest being televised to a national audience on BTN.  The announcement was made today by BTN and the Big Ten Conference.

  • UNI's Brandon Carnes earns Track Honor

    The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) named UNI’s Brandon Carnes the Midwest Region Track Athlete of the Year.   Carnes will compete in the 100-meter dash

  • Iowa Baseball will represent the USA in World University Games

    The University of Iowa baseball team will represent Team USA as the National Team in the World University Games and it will open pool play against Mexico on Aug. 20, the International University Sport Federation announced Tuesday.

