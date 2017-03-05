Waterloo Warriors top Sioux City 2-1 for championship - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo Warriors top Sioux City 2-1 for championship

AMES (KWWL) -

The Waterloo Warriors entered the weekend as the number three seed and emerged as champions. The Warriors topped Sioux City 2-1 to win the title of the Midwest High School Hockey League.

After a scoreless first period, Waterloo's Kyle Schott put a nifty move on the keeper to score a breakaway goal for a 1, nothing lead. A Sioux City tally later in the period sent the game to the third period tied at one apiece..

With under five minutes remaining, Sioux City's Logan Vissar would get called for tripping after taking down Cade Seaugling on a breakaway attempt. That led to a penalty shot that Seaugling fired under the keeper's glove hand which marked the eventual game winning goal.

