Police investigate death of man found dead in parking lot

(AP) -

Authorities are investigating the death of an 18-year-old man as a homicide after his body was found in Davenport.

Demetrius Allan's body was found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Brady Street Stadium.

Police were called to the stadium Sunday after someone saw a man lying in the parking lot.

An autopsy will be performed.

